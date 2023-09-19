Sooke firefighters contain fire at Hope Centre

Emergency services responded to a structure fire at the Hope Centre at 6750 West Coast Rd. in Sooke on Tuesday morning.
A 911 caller who observed smoke emanating from the fourth floor of the building at about 8 a.m. reported the incident.
Sooke Fire and Rescue Services was the first on the scene and established a perimeter around the Hope Center. Smoke was reported as visible from beneath a door on the fourth floor.
Residents evacuated the building while firefighters ventilated the building.
The Hope Centre is used for supportive housing and homeless shelter.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.
