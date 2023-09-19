Sooke firefighters contain fire at Hope Centre

A 911 caller observed smoke emanating from the fourth floor of the building

Emergency services responded to a structure fire at the Hope Centre at 6750 West Coast Rd. in Sooke on Tuesday morning.

A 911 caller who observed smoke emanating from the fourth floor of the building at about 8 a.m. reported the incident.

Sooke Fire and Rescue Services was the first on the scene and established a perimeter around the Hope Center. Smoke was reported as visible from beneath a door on the fourth floor.

Residents evacuated the building while firefighters ventilated the building.

The Hope Centre is used for supportive housing and homeless shelter.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

