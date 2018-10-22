An early morning crash combined with two other calls to put pressure on Sooke Fire. (photo Black Press)

Sooke firefighters responds to trio of incidents on a crazy Monday morning

Crash temporarily closes Sooke Road

It was a wild morning for Sooke Fire Rescue this morning.

Crews attended a single-vehicle accident at about that occurred at 6:37 a.m. when an SUV crashed into a power pole bringing down utility lines in the 5900 block of Sooke Road.

The crash closed Sooke Road temporarily and caused the usual traffic snarls.

“The driver was able to exit the vehicle and walk to the ambulance on site, so there were no serious injuries, but it took some time to clear the roadway and that had the predictable effect on traffic,” Sooke Fire Chief Kenn Mount said.

Sgt. Jeff McArthur of the Sooke RCMP confirmed that the investigation into the accident is still ongoing and there is a possibility that charges may be laid under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Alcohol is not thought to be a factor in the crash.

The male driver of the vehicle involved in the crash suffered a broken arm in the crash and was transported to the hospital in non-life threatening condition.

By 10 a.m. the fire crews were beginning to demobilize at the site and traffic was beginning to flow once more.

The fire department was further challenged this morning by two other emergency calls that occurred at the same time as the accident.

“We got called to one medical call and another for a lift assist by B.C. Ambulance,” Mount said. “That’s the way it goes sometimes. You go through some periods where nothing happens and then everything happens at once.”


Sooke firefighters responds to trio of incidents on a crazy Monday morning

Crash temporarily closes Sooke Road

