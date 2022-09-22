Sooke groups host all-candidates meetings with a twist

A pair of all-candidates meetings are planned for Sooke on Oct. 1 and 2. (Shutterstock.com)

Three Sooke organizations are planning a pair of all-candidates meetings – with a twist.

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce and the Edward Milne Community School Society will co-host a non-confrontational civic election conversation for mayoral candidates and introduce up to 23 council candidates on Oct. 1.

In this two-hour event, the first hour is devoted to the mayoral candidates, who will be asked questions determined by the Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative (SMBI). The second hour will be dedicated to the council candidates, who are invited to introduce themselves to the audience.

The all-candidates meeting is at Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., from 2 to 4 p.m. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/Sooke2022.

When candidates arrive at the Oct. 2 all-candidates meeting sponsored by Transition Sooke, they won’t be lined up on stage waiting for questions from the audience. All the questions will be delivered at small tables with only one candidate present.

Each candidate sits at a table, and several participants join them and ask questions. After about five to 10 minutes, a gong sounds and participants move to a new table.

“We like to call it speed-rating,” says Transition Sooke’s Bernie Klassen. “Participants get to move around the room, and for a short time, they get to ask their questions face-to-face with each one of the candidates.”

The meeting is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd.

RELATED: Municipal Election 2022: Who’s running in Sooke?



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local NewsMunicipal electionSookeWest Shore