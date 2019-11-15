Sooke hosts forum to get input from people with disabilities

The Ministry of Social Development will host a community consultation to get feedback from residents with a disability and those who work with them..
The initiative comes in anticipation of the drafting of new provincial laws and policies that will affect people with disabilities.
The ministry’s consultation takes place in conjunction with the Sooke Region Region Communities Health Network and is on Nov. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m at the Sooke Community Hall.
“We are asking for people who actually live with or work with disabilities to take ownership of their issue and contribute to the laws that will affect them,” SRCHN spokesperson, Christine Bossi said.
“People need to feel that their voices have been heard. Often these people do not have a united voice to speak on their behalf and it’s only fair to give them the opportunity to be heard.”
The goal of the province’s public input process is to support people with disabilities and to identify, remove and prevent barriers that impact those people’s everyday lives.
In addition to the community meeting, people with disabilities are invited to visit the province’s website at engage.gov.bc.ca/accessibility to learn how they can participate from their own homes. The government has offered an online questionnaire, a virtual town hall, and has invited direct communication by phone or email.
