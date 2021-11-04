Sooke institution Jenny’s closing after 20 years

Owner Jenny Crandall says she’ll take some rest time then look for new locations in the new year

Jenny Crandall, who’s been in business for more than 20 years in Sooke, is closing her shop. Crandall hopes she’ll find somewhere new to operate in the new year. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)

After 20 plus years in business, Jenny’s Country Pantry and Tea Shoppe is closing its doors, at least for now.

Owner Jenny Crandall said she first started the business when she moved to Sooke because she noticed there was a large British expatriate community in the area, but there was nowhere to get a “decent meat pie.”

After years of going to farmer’s markets, Crandall said she didn’t want to spend more unproductive time setting up and taking down her stall, and setup a physical location. She has been in the space on Sooke Road since 2016.

“I love people,” she said. “It was a safe place to be.”

But Crandall was forced to close when the new owners of the building raised her rent.

“It all came down pretty suddenly,” she said.

She says she will look for another place to open, but hasn’t had time yet to assess her options.

“Cooking is challenging on the body it really is,” she said. “I’m going to take a rest, regroup and see if I can find somewhere else to operate.”

Crandall hopes she’ll find somewhere new to operate in the new year, but said it will be challenging with the limited options for commercial businesses in Sooke. She added the pandemic has made things challenging for small businesses like hers, but the community has shown a lot of support and will be sad to see her go.

“I’m trying to take the positives from it,” she said. “One door closes and another one opens.”

READ: Sooke teen recognized with special education award



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Small BusinessSookeWest Shore