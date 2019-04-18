Students at the West Coast Adventure College practice their kayaking skills. (contributed)

Sooke kayak incident could have been averted: expert

Training is key, says local trainer

The near-tragic kayak accident at Coopers Cove on April 13 could easily have resulted in the death of a 58-year-old East Sooke resident and it all could have been avoided had the kayaker taken the proper precautions and participated in as little as a one-day-course in kayaking, say officials.

Scot Taylor, one of the locals who helped rescue the man and likely saved his life, operates the West Coast Adventure College in Sooke where sea kayak guides are trained. He said kayakers need to think ahead and prepare themselves for emergency situations.

RELATED: Kayaker rescued in rough seas off of Sooke

“I tell people to ask themselves four questions: have I checked the weather; am I bringing all the equipment that I need; do I know where I’m going and how long it’ll take me to get there; and have I filed a plan with someone with the information they need to summon help if I go missing?”

Taylor added the equipmentkayakers need to have before venturing out on the water includes a change of clothing (in a dry bag), a sleeping bag, a signalling device such as a whistle, a pump or other bailing device, a throw bag (containing a rope) a spray skirt and a spare paddle.

“They should also be wearing a personal flotation device and an immersion suit to protect them if they capsize.” he said.

“If the man we found on Saturday had been wearing a suit, he wouldn’t have become hypothermic to the degree he did.”

The kayaker had been out with his wife in the Sooke Basin when the weather turned and winds and waves began to batter the couple. He capsized but his wife managed to paddle to a nearby marina to summon help.

By the time local mariners arrived, the man had managed to get to shore but was severely hypothermic and barely conscious.

Taylor said that, while in this case, the kayakers were in true sea kayaks, choosing the proper kayak is the first challenge. He stressed kayaks sold at some retail outlets may only be suitable for calm, lake waters and not for the open ocean.

“Sea kayaks have internal bulkheads that prevent them from flooding so they can be righted if they capsize. they have enough buoyancy to stay afloat so you can get back in and bail out the water and get back underway,” he said.

Ron Neitsch, the owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures, the first on the scene and the first to spot the shivering kayaker on the rocky shore, reiterated Taylor’s observations.

“That man is lucky that he got help when he did. That cove can get very rough and you can have a false sense of security when you set out. Then a wind comes up and conditions can change very quickly,” said Neitch. “You need to be trained and you need to be aware.”

Taylor added that kayak training should only be provided by certified Paddle Canada instructors.

The victim of the April 13 accident has since recovered and has been released from the hospital.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
North Korea says it tested new weapon, wants Pompeo out of talks

Just Posted

Cathedral to hold inclusive memorial for those lost through overdoses

Christ Church Cathedral memorial to respect diverse spirituality of participants

Periods of rain for Thursday, steady temperature of 11 C

Plus your weekend forecast

Second cannabis dispensary earns Langford approval

The Original Farm Langford Ltd. plans to open in Belmont Market

Free cancer care workshops at SHOAL centre this May

Cancer charity InspireHealth offer patient-centred worhshops

Experts suggest Esquimalt explores hub-and-spoke medical clinic model

Dr. Eileen Pepler says Esquimalt is in a ‘dire’ situation for medical care accessibility

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria receives $2.8M Anthony Thorn donation

Victoria News article inspires hefty donation for gallery expansion

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Kenney talks pipelines with Trudeau after election win, calls it cordial

Almost a year ago Kenney dismissed Trudeau as a dilettante and a lightweight

Snowbirds arrive on Vancouver Island for annual spring training

VIDEO: Acrobatic air team back in Comox for annual spring training

Vancouver Island restaurant among Canada’s most sustainable eateries

Locals in Courtenay only B.C. or small city establishment to make the top six list

Federal government extends deadline to make Trans Mountain decision to June 18

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Prince George sweeps to first-ever BC Hockey League crown

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

Hwang’s first MLS goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 win over LAFC

Vancouver picks up first victory of season

Most Read