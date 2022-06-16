Sooke launches survey for public input on budget priorities

‘We are committed to an open budget process,’ says mayor

Sooke is looking for input from residents on where the municipality should be spending money.

The district launched an online survey Wednesday looking for feedback to help determine priorities for next year’s budget.

“We are committed to an open budget process and want to hear from residents to inform our financial planning. By engaging with residents early, particularly when property taxes are being paid, we hope to increase participation,” said Mayor Maja Tait in a release.

Residents can participate using the online platform at letstalk.sooke.ca/budget until July 17.

Using the Citizen Budget survey, residents can enter their assessed property value and see how their tax dollars are distributed between district service areas. Through the survey, residents can also: advise on satisfaction levels; rate the importance of services; propose changes such as increases or decreases to various service areas, and provide comments.

Participation for those without computer access is available by phone or in person. Please call 250-642-1634 or book a time online to complete the survey by phone or participate in person at the Thursday Night Market or Sooke Country Market.

A presentation and discussion will be held on the community feedback obtained during this process before fall budget meeting discussions.

