Sooke legion branch raises Ukraine flag

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #54 in Sooke raised the Ukraine flag over its location on Eustace Road, in solidarity with Ukraine as the invasion by Russia continues.

Past legion president Richard Steele said the branch normally flies the U.S. flag alongside the Canadian flag because a number of its members are American. To fly a foreign flag, they needed to ask permission from the provincial legion board, who had to get approval from Dominion Command, the national headquarters of the Royal Canadian Legion located in Ottawa.

But Steele said the process happened swiftly, taking only about a week.

“We respect the fact that Ukraine has been wanting to be a part of NATO and Russia has been fighting them for years, denying them the right to be part of that. Hence the war, hence we support as we can, as a country, we support their movement.”

