Sooke makes call for regional fire dispatch

Some municipalities decide to take service off-Island

The plan by five local municipalities to have Surrey handle fire dispatch is a fractured approach to regionalization, says a Sooke councillor.

“I’m very concerned about these municipalities are taking fire dispatch outside the region,” said Coun. Kerrie Reay.

Colwood, Esquimalt, View Royal, North Saanich and Sidney have been paying Saanich to provide fire dispatch service, but last month they rejected higher fees proposed by Saanich and opted instead to have emergency fire dispatch services handled in Surrey.

RELATED: CRD communities pull the plug on Saanich fire dispatch

The five communities started to search for alternatives in late 2017 and early 2018, after Saanich announced it would double its charge in the face of financial pressures. The District of Saanich says it can no longer afford to subsidize service to smaller municipalities.

The five municipalities say they expect to collectively save $1.5 million over five years compared with the rates Saanich proposed.

Capital Regional District Dispatch handles emergency fire dispatch for the Juan de Fuca, Salt Spring Island and Southern Gulf Islands electoral areas and Highlands, Langford, Metchosin and Sooke.

RELATED: Saanich makes appeal for regional fire dispatch system

“[Greater Victoria] has aligned our technology on a regional approach and if they’re going to an outside contractor, I have some real concerns about whether there’s a level of risk management assessment done in terms the impact has on the rest of the municipalities,” said Reay, who has sat on CREST board for the last six years.

She noted the entire emergency dispatch system is designed with the local CREST emergency radio system in mind.

“I don’t think it’s in the best interest of the Capital Region to have three or four municipalities go elsewhere. There’s an impact for us,” Reay said.

Sooke Fire Chief Kenn Mount said regional fire officials are examining the issue and regionalization has been leading many discussions.

Coun. Rick Kasper said there are many aspects of the move to Surrey that haven’t been discussed including the compatibility with the Surrey and CREST systems, added costs downstream, and the regional focus.

“I would fight tooth and nail if this municipality was even considering going to Surrey or anywhere else under the guise to save money,” Kasper said. “There’s been a heck of a lot of work and activity and knowledge we’ve gained over the years by working together collectively.

“I don’t want to be open to any outside interest, especially Surrey.”

Last year, Sooke paid $91,257 for CRD Fire Dispatch.

The decision of the five municipalities to have fire dispatch handled in Surrey has no impact on the new $16-million CRD 911 call centre being built in Saanich. That call centre is focused on police dispatch.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rock the Rink gives youth once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
Next story
Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Just Posted

Esquimalt council green-lights first mass-timber building on Vancouver Island

Mayor appreciates 12-storey structure’s proximity to naval base, graving dock and Seaspan

Greater Victoria School District adopts new dress code policy

Two years in the making, SD61 moves to more inclusionary guidelines

Legal action against B.C. specualtion tax a last resort

Group of Arizona home owners feel they’ve been swept up in an attack on land speculators

Rock the Rink gives youth once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Winning band will get to play a set at Rock the Shores

Sooke makes call for regional fire dispatch

Some municipalities decide to take service off-Island

Parents call for change to health laws after Oak Bay teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

Amalgamation Yes hosting citizen’s assembly info meeting Wednesday at Vic High

Mayors of Victoria and Saanich will be on hand to give updates to residents

EDITORIAL: Greater Victoria amalgamation no magic bullet

Taxpaying citizens need to ask tough questions of both sides in debate

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

Most Read