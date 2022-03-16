Sooke makes ‘huge headway’ on reducing building permit delays

Municipal staff has approved 40 applications in the last three weeks

The District of Sooke says it’s catching up on a building permit backlog that delayed the construction of new homes for months.

District staff has approved 40 applications in the last three weeks.

The district is reviewing all aspects of its development approval process to better support residents with projects such as home renovations and is using the surplus revenues from building permit fees, as well as a provincial grant.

A building inspector was hired in February with surplus fees to help clear the existing backlog while the new software is being implemented and a systematic review conducted.

“We’re making huge headway,” said Norm McInnis, the district’s chief administrative officer.

“We are also taking a closer look at administrative requirements including building codes and our own building bylaw to improve operational practices in the short term. These changes will be combined with enhanced technology as a longer-term solution.”

There are currently 40 applications in the queue; 17 are in progress, meaning district staff have all the information necessary to begin the referring process; 18 are on hold with additional information required to determine if any outstanding items need to be addressed before the file can proceed to the referral stage.



