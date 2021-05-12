Sooke man cashes $1-million lottery ticket

The excavator operator had to look twice to confirm the win

Patrick OLeary won $1 million in the March 24 draw of the Lotto 6/49. (BCLC image)

A Sooke excavator operator hauled in a $1 million win when he checked his Lotto 6/49 ticket.

“I checked (the ticket) the first time and couldn’t make out what was on the screen because I didn’t have my glasses on,” said Patrick OLeary. “Then I checked the second time by going to see the clerk, and I thought something screwed up as the machine shut down.”

But no, the machine was showing a $1 million win. OLeary waited a while to check the ticket, causing the B.C. Lottery Corporation to issue a reminder for people to check their tickets.

OLeary immediately shared the news with his fiance, and they celebrated with champagne that night. He hopes to plan a trip to Ireland once travel restrictions allow.

“It feels great,” he said. “Surreal – it’s hard to describe.”

OLeary bought the ticket during his weekly shop at Petro Canada at 6692 Sooke Rd.

