Sooke man does ‘happy dance’ after scratching a $100,000 Set for Life win

Colin Davidson won $100K on a Set for Life scratch ticket in Sooke. (BCLC photo)

A Sooke man is set for life with a $100,000 lottery win that he got at the Pharmasave on West Coast Road.

Colin Davidson said he broke into a happy dance when he saw the results on his scratch ticket.

“I remember scratching this ticket and I remember feeling like it wasn’t true,” Davidson told the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

He had to get his partner to double check the Set for Life ticket to make sure he wasn’t seeing things.

“When we realized we won, we did a happy dance. It was quite an enjoyable afternoon,” he said.

Davidson said he enjoys playing the lottery for fun. “It’s like a five-minute fantasy where you can dream about what you would do if you won.”

Now that the dream has come true, he plans to do some home renovations and invest in his daughter’s education.

Another Sooke man, Patrick OLeary won $1 million in a March 6/49 draw.

