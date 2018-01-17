Sooke Mayor Maja Tait seeking re-election

So far, Maja Tait only declared candidate in mayor’s race

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait will seek re-election this fall.

Two weeks ago, Tait was sitting on the fence on whether she would seek another mandate. When asked by reporters on the probability of running again she said, “probably, maybe.”

But after some gentle prodding by supporters and the media, she’s decided to throw her hat into the ring.

“I’m committed to one more term,” she told the Sooke News Mirror prior to Monday’s council meeting.

Her reluctance was borne on the fact the election was still more than 10 months away and the current council still has lot of work to do.

“In the interest of the community, you need to focus on the priorities at the council table and the business that needs to be done now. You save the election for another time,” Tait said.

Asked about successes of the past three years, Tait points to building partnerships with the province, particularly with health care, completion of the Sooke Road roundabout, ongoing local infrastructure improvements and building a solid financial plan for the district.

But Tait also admits there’s still a lot of work ahead.

“We have to get on with fixing our roads,” she said.

Earlier this year, council created a road infrastructure program that looked at problem roads and a plan to fix them over the next five years.

Tait said the program is important, but there also needs to be a priority on pedestrian access and safety, especially within the town centre core.

Also on her agenda will be further development in town of Lot A, the need for more employment locally and a new elementary school.

“We really need to get on with it,” she said.

So far, Tait is the only declared candidate in the mayoralty race. Coun. Kevin Pearson is also considering a run at the mayor’s chair.

Tait was first elected to council in 2008 and became mayor in 2014.

The 2018 municipal elections is schedued for Oct. 20.

Previous story
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces engagement
Next story
Change in politics, society on sexual misconduct ‘not fast enough,’ says Trudeau

Just Posted

Victoria councillors begin to declare electoral intentions

Alto, Young follow their mayor in stating they will run again this fall

Island Health, service providers meeting to talk about used needles in Victoria

Recent public needle-prick incidents prompt call to reduce number of needles found

Dozens rally outside Premier’s office for sick Sooke boy

Six-year-old Landen Lanthier needs $19,000 a month to treat rare form of arthritis

Announcement for Sooke Road improvement expected this week

Premier promising ‘preliminary’ work, with more on the way

End stigma to celebrate Alzheimer Awareness Month

Provincial society offers resources for those living with dementia

The 38th annual New Year Classic saw 172 players in 226 matches

New lights in Oak Bay tennis bubble illuminate local talent

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Trump aces mental aptitude test designed by Canadian immigrant

“This is a good example, I think, that will be helpful to change views about immigration. And maybe for Mr. Trump himself to consider immigrants as contributors to advancing science, advancing our societies.”

Rival Koreas agree to form first unified Olympic team

The rival Koreas took major steps toward reducing their bitter animosity

Canada, U.S. lead call for sanctions against North Korea

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting in Vancouver to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces engagement

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh engaged to clothing designer Gurkiran Kaur

Hijab-cutting case highlights ethical issues with putting kids in spotlight

A Toronto police investigation has concluded a girl’s hijab was not cut by a scissors-wielding man as she walked to school

Change in politics, society on sexual misconduct ‘not fast enough,’ says Trudeau

Trudeau says society still lagging behind the systemic changes he is trying to make when it comes to preventing and responding to sexual harassment

Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision today

Economists widely believe that based on the economic environment, it’s likely interest rates will rise today

Most Read