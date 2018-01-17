Sooke Mayor Maja Tait seeking re-election

So far, Maja Tait only declared candidate in mayor’s race

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait will seek re-election this fall.

Two weeks ago, Tait was sitting on the fence on whether she would seek another mandate. When asked by reporters on the probability of running again she said, “probably, maybe.”

But after some gentle prodding by supporters and the media, she’s decided to throw her hat into the ring.

“I’m committed to one more term,” she told the Sooke News Mirror prior to Monday’s council meeting.

Her reluctance was borne on the fact the election was still more than 10 months away and the current council still has lot of work to do.

“In the interest of the community, you need to focus on the priorities at the council table and the business that needs to be done now. You save the election for another time,” Tait said.

Asked about successes of the past three years, Tait points to building partnerships with the province, particularly with health care, completion of the Sooke Road roundabout, ongoing local infrastructure improvements and building a solid financial plan for the district.

But Tait also admits there’s still a lot of work ahead.

“We have to get on with fixing our roads,” she said.

Earlier this year, council created a road infrastructure program that looked at problem roads and a plan to fix them over the next five years.

Tait said the program is important, but there also needs to be a priority on pedestrian access and safety, especially within the town centre core.

Also on her agenda will be further development in town of Lot A, the need for more employment locally and a new elementary school.

“We really need to get on with it,” she said.

So far, Tait is the only declared candidate in the mayoralty race. Coun. Kevin Pearson is also considering a run at the mayor’s chair.

Tait was first elected to council in 2008 and became mayor in 2014.

The 2018 municipal elections is schedued for Oct. 20.