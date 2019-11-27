RCMP are searching for three teens who allegedly assaulted a Sooke man on Tuesday evening. (file photo)

Sooke Mounties attempt to identify suspects in robbery, assault

Three teens attack man on Maple Avenue

A robbery on Tuesday evening left a Sooke resident shaken, but not seriously injured after he was assaulted by a group of teens.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. when a man in his 20s was approached on Maple Street by three male teens who demanded he give them the marijuana he was carrying, Sooke RCMP said in a press release. When he refused, he was hit on the head, fell to the ground, and repeatedly kicked by the teens.

RELATED: Sexual assault suspect still at large

According to police, the suspects robbed the man of his wallet and keys and fled the area on foot.

The three suspects were Caucasian and between 16 and 19 years of age.

The first suspect had shoulder-length curly hair and wore a toque.

The second suspect wore a blue jacket with lots of pockets.

The third suspect is described as over six feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
