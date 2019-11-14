A student takes a photo of the message that was written on a mirror inside the boys’ bathroom at Skeena Middle School. It reads, ‘School shooting Thursday or Friday.’ (Facebook)

Sooke Mounties continue probe into high school hold and release

No charges yet from last week’s incident

The social media posts that resulted in Sooke’s Edward Milne Community School declaring a hold and secure last week is still under investigation, RCMP say.

A suspect linked to the incident was arrested and later released. No charges were laid.

“Everyone should know that we take school threats very seriously and, through an abundance of caution, we will always act to ensure the safety of students, staff and others,” Cpl. Chris Manseau said.

And even though the perceived threat may turn out to be nothing, Manseau said anyone who has observed something that may represent a threat to a school should contact police immediately.

“Let us know and we’ll investigate and act appropriately,” Manseau said.

RELATED: RCMP appeal for real info

Unfortunately, the frequency of perceived threats against schools appears to be on the rise.

In May, a shooting threat scrawled on a bathroom mirror and subsequent social media posts in Terrace, B.C. had teachers at Skeena Middle School complaining of what they saw as an inappropriate response by their school board when RCMP were not immediately called.

In June, two men were arrested in Surrey when they were seen as a threat to Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School, which was also placed in a hold and secure status. The firearms they had were Air-Soft pistols.

RELATED: shutdown in Surrey

“Times have changed and school shootings such as [Columbine High School massacre] showed that information was available but never coalesced into providing the necessary warnings,” Scott Stinson, Sooke School District superintendent, said.

“The school system has had to adapt to be able to assess the validity of threats. We have staff who work closely with RCMP and a lot happens behind the scenes that doesn’t result in a lockdown or hold and secure.”

Stinson said it’s unfortunate that the world has reached this state of affairs, but added the school district is determined to ensure that its schools remain a safe and welcoming space for students.

“We already lock all the doors of elementary schools except the front door so we can keep track of who is coming into the school,” Stinson said.

“But we’re a long way from the American system of totally locked schools, metal detectors, and security on site. I hope we never get to that point.”


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

•••

Lockdown vs. hold and release

A hold and secure occurs when there’s a threat in the general vicinity of a school, but not on, or very close to school property.

A lockdown is a more extreme procedure, when a threat is near or inside a school.

Previous story
At least 3 hurt in California school shooting, gunman sought
Next story
Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

Just Posted

BREAKING: Police raid 23-year-old cannabis compassion club in Victoria

Supporters gather outside the Cannabis Buyers Club on Johnson Street

Victoria adoption centre closes despite effort to save it; B.C. left with two agencies

Choices Adoption and Pregnancy Counselling in Victoria was set to close in April

Father of murdered Realtor writes letter, pleading for help from Saanich mayor

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008, her case remains open

Goldstream Avenue closed for gas leak in Langford

Emergency crews are on scene

Despite reports, no one found in Saanich donation bin

Police confirmed no one found stuck or in the area

B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Use of force deemed justifiable in arrest of suspect after snowy chase near Nanaimo

Independent Investigation Office of B.C. reports on incident from late last winter

B.C. woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria

Teri McGrath and South Okanagan senior’s centre members presented 150 signature petition to local MLA

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison

Petitioner argued denial of transfer to women’s prison was unreasonable and unfair

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Most Read