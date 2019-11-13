Sooke Mounties still searching for suspect weeks after sexual assault

RCMP have been unable to identify any suspects

Sooke RCMP are again appealing to the public for helping in solving a sexual assault case that took place in late September.

The assault happened around 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 after a woman was walking along a path by the Sooke River. She noticed a man walking behind her on Sunriver Way, but lost sight of him, only to encounter him again on the riverside path.

The man produced a weapon and committed the assault, but fled when the woman fought back.

Unable to locate the suspect, the RCMP released a composite sketch of a man allegedly involved in the assault and appealed to the public for information that would help identify him.

“We still have no leads on this case,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden said.

Police described the suspect as a dark-tanned Caucasian or someone of ethnic background. He is approximately 5’10” tall with untidy dark hair and a dark beard.

“To date we’ve received no information that would help us with this case, but we’re hopeful that someone will come forward with information,” Sinden said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



