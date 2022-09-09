Hand of a person casting a vote into the ballot box during elections

Sooke Municipal Election 2022: Who’s running?

Nominations for the civic elections on Oct. 15 closed Friday. Here’s a list of candidates.

And they’re off!

Nominations closed Friday afternoon for prospective schookl board trustees, municipal councillors, mayors and regional district directors seeking a seat in this fall’s municipal election.

For those keeping track, the number of candidates who’ve thrown their hats into the ring in the last week has expanded significantly in the past week.

Expect much more coverage of your local candidates in the weeks ahead as local campaigns gather steam.

The municipal election is on Oct. 15.

Here’s a quick rundown on who’s running in the Sooke Region, based on information available from local government as of 4:30 p.m. today.

District of Sooke

Four candidates are running for mayor in the District of Sooke, where current mayor Maja Tait is seeking a third term.

Mick Rhodes is attempting a second run at the mayor’s chair after gaining just 135 votes in the 2018 civic election.

Political newcomers John Knops and Williams Wallace are also running for mayor.

The list of people running for council in the District of Sooke is extensive – the largest slate ever at 23. Incumbents Jeff Bateman, Al Beddows, Dana Lajeunesse, Megan McMath and Tony St-Pierre are running for re-election. So are former district councillors Herb Haldane, Kevin Pearson and Jeff Stewart.

Others on the ballot include Rob Anderson, Steve Anderson, Lorien Arnold, Susan Belford, Karine Bordua, Owen H. Brandon, Nick Dickinson-Wilde, Robin Holm, Sean Millard, Adam Noseworthy, Trevor Paul, Maria Powers, Anna Russell, Britt Santowski, and Stephanie Welters.

Not on the ballot this time is retiring Coun. Ebony Logins, who will seek a trustee’s seat on the Sooke School Board.

RELATED: Dana Lajeunesse wins Sooke byelection

Juan de Fuca Electoral Area (CRD)

With the retirement of longtime director Mike Hicks in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area, the race for the director’s chair is wide open.

Former federal Green Party candidate Shaunna Salsman is facing off against Jesse Brown, Sandy Sinclair and Al Wickheim.

RELATED: Mike Hicks retiring from politics, will not run in next election

Sooke School Board

The Sooke School District education board election is broken down into two areas: the Belmont Zone and Milne’s Landing Zone, which includes an area from Sooke to Port Renfrew.

Incumbent trustee Allison Watson is seeking re-election.

Amanda Dowhy, Murielle Lagacé, Candace Marie Linde, Ebony Logins, Philip Ney and Veronica Pemberton are joining her on the school board ballot.

Longtime school trustees Bob Phillips and Margot Swinburnson aren’t seeking re-election.


