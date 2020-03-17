The Sooke Region Museum closed its doors Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke museum, recreation centre closed due to COVID-19

No timeline when facilities will re-open

Recreation centres throughout the Capital Regional District and the Sooke Region Museum announced Tuesday they’re closed until further notice to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

Museum staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer phones. Public events and programs scheduled up to the end of April are cancelled.

The future of the Sooke Night Market is also uncertain, Lee Boyko, the museums executive director, said.

”As for the night market, we will continue to plan for it, but we will adjust accordingly and let you know if we need to make any changes to the schedule,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CRD closed all its recreation facilities at 5 p.m. Tuesday, including SEAPARC in Sooke.

Day camps will continue to run until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20 pending additional direction from the provincial health officer.

