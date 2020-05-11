Society board still hoping to stage event later this year

Sooke Philharmonic fans will need to wait a little longer for this year’s Philharmonic Fling! – one of Sooke’s largest summer music events.

On Monday, citing ongoing risks associated with the coronavirus, the Sooke Philharmonic Society announced a pause ofits popular free outdoor summer concert — the Philharmonic Fling!

The concert, which was set for Ed Macgregor Park on July 5, celebrates its 18th year in 2020.

“We join all Sooke and area residents in the hope that this is just a postponement and not a cancellation and that we will be able assemble together again before the rains come, and celebrate with a program of pops family fun music,” Kathleen Campbell, society board president, said.

The society board is investigating the possibility of a new concert date in consultation with community health and public officials.

Traditionally, The Fling! is a way for the Sooke Philharmonic Society to say thank you to area residents for their support throughout the year.



Sooke Philharmonic puts pause on Philharmonic Fling!