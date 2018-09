The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown

Sooke emergency crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle accident, involving a motorcycle, in front of Edward Milne Community School on Sooke Road.

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown, but the young woman was sitting up and talking to her parents.

Sooke Road in front of the school is closed, with traffic diverted along Edward Milne Road.

We will report more information as it becomes available.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter