Sooke pool closing for annual maintenance

People who use the pool at SEAPARC Leisure Complex will have to put their swimsuits, goggles and towels aside for a while beginning June 12.

The swimming pool will be closed until July 3 for annual maintenance work that cannot be done during regular operations, said Colleen Hoglund, SEAPARC’s program services manager.

Work includes pump maintenance, tile grouting, upgrades to the underwater lighting, and new countertops in the change rooms.

Facility accessibility improvements are also scheduled, and the addition of new automatic taps, entrance doors, and paper towel dispensers.

Extensive repairs to the hot tub are on tap, including installing the new chlorination system for all three pools. That work was designated as a high priority to significantly improve pool operations’ longevity following a hot tub failure in 2021.

The weight room, dryland fitness classes and recreation programs will not be impacted by the closure of the pool and will remain open during regular hours of operation

