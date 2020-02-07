About 2,000 BC Hydro customers are without power in Sooke Friday afternoon. (BC Hydro Outage Map)

Sooke power outage affects 2,000 customers Friday afternoon

Power went off at 3:45 p.m.

About 2,000 BC Hydro customers in Sooke are without power Friday afternoon.

According to the BC Hydro outage map, power has been off south of Young Lake Road and west of Phillips Road since 3:45 p.m. The incident is under investigation.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria as an “intense Pacific low pressure system” tracks towards Vancouver Island.

READ ALSO: Strong winds expected to hit Greater Victoria Friday afternoon

According to the warning, “very strong” southwest winds of70 km/h are expected to develop near the Juan De Fuca Strait early Friday evening. Winds are expected to ease late overnight as the system moves into Washington.

Environment Canada said high winds can toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Residents are advised to be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions.

READ ALSO: Victoria snowfall breaks 49-year-old record; wind warnings in effect

