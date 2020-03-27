The Broomhill Park playground is one of multiple parks in Sooke closed to the public until further notice. Closures come as a result of the current COVID-19 outbreak. (District of Sooke Photo)

Sooke puts playgrounds off limits to public

Temporary closures of playgrounds and linear parks come as response to pandemic outbreak

Anyone planning on taking the kids to a playground in Sooke today, might want to reconsider.

As of noon Wednesday, access to five playgrounds and three green spaces around Sooke has been prohibited.

ALSO READ: Parks Canada to close access to trails

The District of Sooke listed Broomhill Park, Woodland Creek Park, Brooks Park, Sunriver Tot Lot, Burr Park, Ed Macgregor Park, the Marine Boardwalk, and Whiffin Spit Park on its website as closed until further notice.

These temporary actions come as a response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, to try and curb the spread of the virus.

Although there has already been signage up at various parks in the area discouraging use, now there will be physical barriers set at play structures, as well as updated signs to stop usage.

ALSO READ: Port Renfrew, Pacheedaht Nation close communities to visitors amidst COVID-19 fears

“We recognize that these popular outdoor spaces have been a place of refuge for families over the past week,” Mayor Maja Tait said on the District website.

“As we all work together to keep ourselves and our neighbours safe, we’ve made the decision to close our linear parks. These areas have narrow pedestrian passageways that make appropriate physical distancing difficult, if not impossible.”

The District also reminded people to continue to practise social distancing in any public space, maintaining a two-metre distance apart from one another.

Bylaw officers will be scanning all of the prohibited playgrounds to ensure people are abiding to the closures. If you see people violating these rules, the public is asked to call 250-642-1634.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich residents call for more public consultation on youth bike park
Next story
B.C. service aims to connect those in need with volunteers amid COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Full-time campers face various struggles amidst COVID-19

One camper advises others to find a way to work together

COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance

You can receive up to 55 per cent of your earnings up to a maximum of $573 a week

Beacon Hill Park will not be used to shelter Victoria’s homeless population, says Mayor

Topaz and Royal Athletic Park will be used, a shift from the city’s earlier message

COVID-19: Harbour Air suspends all scheduled flights

Charter services will continue on larger plane to allow for physical distancing

Saanich residents call for more public consultation on youth bike park

Work at the George Tripp BC Hydro Substation set to start this summer

Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calling on the province to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

POLL: Are you working from home or self-isolating?

The streets and parks across Greater Victoria are almost deserted. Many people… Continue reading

World COVID-19 update, 5:30 a.m.: British PM tests positive; US Surgeon General not satisfied

Comprehensive world coronavirus news round-up as of 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 27

Conservatives suspend party’s leadership race in face of COVID-19 crisis

No new date has been set

With B.C. schools closed to most, teachers reach tentative three-year deal

No details released, NDP held to wage mandate of 2-2-2

COVID-19 cases, deaths climb despite restrictions; experts warn of ‘cures’

Parliament has approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

B.C. man returns to isolation in China nearly two months after fleeing COVID-19 scare

Mark Conway details harrowing journey, intense quarantine protocol

B.C. service aims to connect those in need with volunteers amid COVID-19 crisis

Purposely helps volunteers find people to help

Most Read