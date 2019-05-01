A Sooke RCMP car was seriously damaged when it rear ended another police car. The two cars were both responding to a call when the lead vehicle had to make a sudden stop. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke RCMP car crash crumples cruiser

No one hurt in accident, Mounties say

A police car sustained serious damage when it collided with another RCMP cruiser as they were responding to a call in Sooke at about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP said they were responding to a call regarding a “distraught person” when the crash happened on Waddams Way near Townsend Road.

The two cruisers were both responding to the call when the lead car was forced to make a sudden stop, causing the second car to crash into its rear bumper.

The lead car was relatively undamaged and no one was hurt in the collision.

Both officers continued to the call in the undamaged lead car.


