Sooke RCMP not enforcing school zone speed limits

Because students not attending class, the school zone is not enforceable, police say

Sooke RCMP will not enforce the speed limit in school zones while classes remain cancelled and schools are closed. (Black Press Media)

Sooke RCMP will not enforce the speed limit in school zones while classes remain cancelled and schools are closed.

Because students are not attending class, like the weekend, the school zone is not enforceable, police say.

“We do have at least one school zone that is also a playground zone, which is enforceable whether school is in session or not,” RCMP Cpl. Dawn Gilhen said.

The limit in school zones is 30 km/h from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. Playground zones are 30 km/h from dusk to dawn daily.

Other police forces in the province are continuing to enforce school zone speed limits, including Shawnigan Lake, Duncan and Lake Cowichan RCMP detachments.

This month Sooke RCMP will continue to enforce speed limits and other traffic issues as part of their road safety initiative program.

The fine for speeding in school zones starts at $196 and three demerit points.

ALSO READ: RCMP remind public that school zone speed limits still in effect



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter