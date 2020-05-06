Sooke RCMP will not enforce the speed limit in school zones while classes remain cancelled and schools are closed. (Black Press Media)

Sooke RCMP not enforcing school zone speed limits

Because students not attending class, the school zone is not enforceable, police say

Sooke RCMP will not enforce the speed limit in school zones while classes remain cancelled and schools are closed.

Because students are not attending class, like the weekend, the school zone is not enforceable, police say.

“We do have at least one school zone that is also a playground zone, which is enforceable whether school is in session or not,” RCMP Cpl. Dawn Gilhen said.

The limit in school zones is 30 km/h from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. Playground zones are 30 km/h from dusk to dawn daily.

Other police forces in the province are continuing to enforce school zone speed limits, including Shawnigan Lake, Duncan and Lake Cowichan RCMP detachments.

This month Sooke RCMP will continue to enforce speed limits and other traffic issues as part of their road safety initiative program.

The fine for speeding in school zones starts at $196 and three demerit points.

ALSO READ: RCMP remind public that school zone speed limits still in effect


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules
Next story
Crews continue to investigate large sinkhole in Central Saanich

Just Posted

VicPD seeks man wanted for numerous fraud-related offences

Investigators believe Michael Friesen is actively avoiding police

Victoria couple who lost their home to fire were community-minded volunteers, friend says

Cooking fire sent couple to hospital Monday evening

Crews continue to investigate large sinkhole in Central Saanich

Cause of the sinkhole remains unknown

Central Saanich dog walker warns of eagle attacks on small dogs

An attack reportedly took place Tuesday last week

Sooke RCMP not enforcing school zone speed limits

Because students not attending class, the school zone is not enforceable, police say

B.C. Premier John Horgan set to announce slow reopening of economy in pandemic

Many measures are expected to stay in place to stop COVID-19 spread

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Worker hurt after falling through roof of Ladysmith gas station

Air ambulance lands nearby to transport patient

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings have MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Nanaimo beekeepers watching for ‘murder hornets’ after nest found in region last fall

Asian giant hornets haven’t been seen on Vancouver Island since nest eradicated last fall

Vancouver Island First Nation calls for repurposing of E&N rail line

Suggestion: ‘A level, accessible, paved trail that connects communities and promotes recreation’

Most Read