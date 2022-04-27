Sooke RCMP report significant jump in theft from vehicles, mischief incidents

Three individuals accounted for much of January’s spike in thefts from vehicles

Sooke’s theft from vehicle crimes appear to be on the rise through the first three months of 2022.

According to the Sooke RCMP’s first-quarter policing report, there were 29 reported incidents of theft from vehicles from January through March – up from four in the same time frame last year.

The spike in theft from vehicles occurred primarily in January and was mainly attributed to three individuals. All three were identified, arrested, charged and held in custody, said Sgt. Kevin Shaw, acting detachment commander of the Sooke RCMP.

“It made an immediate difference on those statistics,” he said.

Mischief complaints also appear on the upward trend. There have been 43 reported incidents in Sooke so far this year, which translates to a 23-per-cent increase from this time last year.

Shaw said there was a slight uptick in mischief complaints in the Whiffin Spit area, ranging from damage to signs and buildings to graffiti. The problem appears to have ceased, he added, but no arrests were made.

From January to March 31, the Sooke detachment answered 1,230 calls for service.

READ: National demand for passports leads to walk-in waits at Victoria office



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeRCMPSookeWest Shore