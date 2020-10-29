Sooke RCMP search for driver who fled crash site

RCMP are trying to determine why a woman fled the scene of an accident in Sooke. (File - Black Press Media)

Police want to know why woman left

Police in Sooke are looking for a woman they say fled the scene of a vehicle collision Wednesday.

RCMP say around 5:20 p.m. a vehicle crashed into the rear of another, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The crash occurred on Sooke Road near Manzer Road.

Police say one driver sustained minor injuries while the driver of the second vehicle fled the scene on foot.

Police are hoping to find the woman to determine why she left the crash scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

editor@sookenewsmirror.com

