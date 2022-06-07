Sooke RCMP search for missing man near Port Renfrew

Sooke RCMP hope the public can help them locate a man last seen either May 31 or June 3.
On Tuesday (June 7), RCMP issued an alert looking for Blaze Lupton, 30, who was last seen May 31 on the Pacific Marine Road near Lizard Lake in Port Renfrew. There’s a chance he was seen in that community on June 3, and police said he may have headed for Sombrio Beach towing a blue and white cooler.
Lupton is 6-foot-1 with shoulder-length red hair and a long red beard.
He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, purple hooded sweatshirt, beige cargo shorts with purple striped pyjama pants underneath, black boots and a hat with “Bubba Gump Shrimp” branding.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.