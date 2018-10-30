Sooke RCMP seek public’s help

Anyone with information on the identity of this man should contact Sooke RCMP.

RCMP have released the photos of an unknown male who they believe was involved in a robbery at Sooke Health and Fitness.

Just after midnight on Aug. 27 of this year, an unknown male entered the business, located in the 6500 block of Sooke Road, appearing to use a key to gain entry.

He is seen on surveillance video to be rummaging through lockers the tanning room, lockers and the office.

When an audible alarm was finally triggered, the suspect fled.

Police are looking for any information in identifying the male suspect and ask that anyone with any knowledge of the identity of the man or any information about the crime contact the Sooke RCMP’s Cst. Heidi Sherman. Alternatively, people with information can contact Crimestoppers.