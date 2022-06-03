Sooke RCMP seeks the public’s help identifying a suspect in a theft of scented products from Sooke Shoppers Drug Mart on April 17. (Crime Stoppers Greater Victoria - Facebook)

Sooke RCMP seeks help hunting down suspected scent stealer

Crime Stoppers Greater Victoria refreshes the case with online post

Sooke RCMP hopes the public has a nose for crime. The department is seeking help identifying a suspect they say swiped some scents from a local shop the evening of April 17.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers took to social media, posting images and an appeal June 3 in hopes of refreshing the case.

The suspect was captured on camera entering the Sooke Shoppers Drug Mart in the early evening. Police say the individual stole Calvin Klein and Tiffany fragrance sets valued at $535.

Surveillance also showed the person pushing a customer down as they left.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to report anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca

