Sooke RCMP warns park users to keep valuables in vehicles out of sight

Spring weather draws more hikers out to rural parking lots, where thieves are at work

Sooke RCMP remind hikers to leave their valuables at home, following a theft from a vehicle in Shirley last week.

As the weather warms up and health restrictions are set, more people are taking to the woods for activity. Though parks may be a safe place to get out and play, it is not safe to bring your important items, as thieves are often at work in parking lots.

The theft in Shirley took place on April 7 around noon, where the driver’s side back window was smashed and items were stolen, said Sooke RCMP.

“If you are heading out to the woods, we recommend not bringing anything of value. If you have to bring something, such as a wallet, secure it in a place where it’s not visible,” said Cpl. Joe Holmes.

Aside from keeping the spare change out of sight, gadgets stored away, and locking your vehicle, there are further ways to deter thieves. Holmes added that if you have a phone cord in your vehicle, make sure the end of it is in plain sight, so thieves know there is not a device attached.

He also said if you do plan on bringing any valuables, put them either in your trunk or out of sight, before you get to your destination so no one sees you put them there.

Holmes noted that before bringing an expensive item anywhere, it is a good idea to write down the serial number, along with the colour, make and model.

“Serial numbers are helpful because you can list them as stolen, and then anyone caught with that item can be charged with possession and stolen property. This goes for anything, equipment, sporting goods, gadgets… it’s good to keep a list at the house with their estimated values,” said Holmes.

Hikers are also asked to be prepared when heading out into the woods, by doing things such as bringing water and food, telling someone the planned path and return time, and dressing appropriately.

For more information please visit bc-cb.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

