Closure expected to last several hours due to single-vehicle crash involving hydro pole

The DriveBC highway traffic camera looking south on Kangaroo Road at 12:15 p.m. on May 4. Traffic is being diverted due to a crash causing a full closure of Sooke Road. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Downed powerlines have forced a full closure of Sooke Road at Kangaroo Road.

Lines were taken down by a single-vehicle crash. Police are on the scene.

Police estimated traffic would be closed for at least the next few hours as police await BC Hydro crews.

West Shore RCMP is asking people to find an alternate route.

