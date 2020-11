Sooke Road is closed in both directions at Colwood Crescent (near Goldstream Avenue) after an early morning crash.

The crash, near Colwood Corners, involved a utility pole.

Crews hope to have an eastbound lane open by 7 a.m.

BC Hydro is not reporting any outages linked to the crash.

More to come.

ALSO READ: West Shore’s finest continue to serve and protect

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Colwood