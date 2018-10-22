Sooke Road closed in both directions after morning crash

Crash is five km west of Gillespie Road

The incident causing the a road closure on Sooke Road is east of town. (Google Maps)

Sooke Road is closed in both directions due to an early morning crash.

#BCHwy14 CLOSED in both directions 5 km west of Gillespie Road in #SookeBC due to vehicle incident. For detour information, see: https://t.co/Lyq79BDtTd — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) October 22, 2018

A detour is in effect at Woodland Road and Parkland Road, east of the town.

The incident is 5.3 km west of Gillespie Road.

Expect delays the AM in Saseenos. Single vehicle into a pole with wires down. Alternating traffic in place. Please be careful driving with the thick fog! — Sooke Fire Chief (@FireChiefSooke) October 22, 2018

