The incident causing the a road closure on Sooke Road is east of town. (Google Maps)

Sooke Road closed in both directions after morning crash

Crash is five km west of Gillespie Road

Sooke Road is closed in both directions due to an early morning crash.

A detour is in effect at Woodland Road and Parkland Road, east of the town.

The incident is 5.3 km west of Gillespie Road.

More to come…

