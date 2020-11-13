(Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: Medical issue causes dump truck driver to veer off Sooke Road

The driver has been taken to hospital and traffic in the area remains affected

One man has been transported to hospital after a medical issue caused him to roll the dump truck he was driving off of Sooke Road.

Emergency crews responded to the scene between Kangaroo Road and the four lane section of Sooke Road after receiving a call at 8:50 a.m Friday.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, but the man who was driving the dump truck has suffered significant injuries, said Const. Nancy Saggar, of West Shore RCMP, describing them as “not minor, but not life threatening.” He is expected to recover.

Emergency crews have left the scene but highway services remain in the area to direct traffic. “It’s going to be very difficult to get this dump truck out of the ditch,” Saggar said. She added that people should expect traffic delays for at least the next few hours.

A detour is available down Kangaroo Road for traffic heading out of Sooke.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Morning buses blocked by East Sooke crash

 

