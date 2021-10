A crash on Sooke Road is causing delays Tuesday morning (Oct. 19). (Google Traffic Map)

A crash is causing delays on Sooke Road for inbound traffic.

A motor vehicle incident near Woodlands Road in the Saseenos area of Sooke is causing delays for motorists heading towards Langford and Victoria.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

