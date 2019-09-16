Both airbags deployed on a minivan that came into collision with a large truck on Sooke Road. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Road crash shuts down Monday afternoon traffic

Minivan apparently crossed the center line and crashed into a very large truck

A crash in front of the Chevron gas station at 6610 Sooke Road forced traffic to be re-routed down Ann Marie Rd. this afternoon while RCMP, Sooke Fire Rescue, and B.C. Ambulance worked to respond to the situation.

The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. when a gray minivan with a lone female driver was traveling west down Sooke Road. She reportedly crossed the center line and came into collision with a large truck belonging to H2X Contracting.

“She just crossed the line and I just wasn’t able to avoid her,” said Dale Sparks, the driver of the H2X vehicle.

“I don’t know if she fell asleep or what, but she just came over the line.”

RCMP and Sooke Fire Rescue would not comment on what might have contributed to the crash.

According to Sparks, the driver was able to walk to the ambulance.

Both airbags deployed in the van and the vehicle was left with severe damage to its front end.

The impact was also enough to cause damage to the large truck and firefighters were quick to spread absorbent material on an apparent fluid leak.

“The van will be towed out of here and we’ll have to call in a heavy equipment mover to get the truck taken out of here as well,” said Sooke Fire Chief Kenn Mount.


Sooke Road was closed on Monday afternoon after a minivan collided with a large truck. (Tim Collins/ Sooke News Mirror)

Firefighters spread absorbant materials on a fluid leak from the truck that came into collision with a minivan on Sooke Road. (Tim Collins/ Sooke News Mirror)

