Crews will be working on westbound lanes on Sooke Road between 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday night. (Map courtesy of Mainroad South Island Contracting LP)

Sooke Road delays expected Thursday night with scheduled maintenance

Crews will be working in westbound lanes between 7 and 9 p.m.

If you’re travelling on Sooke Road (Highway 14) late Thursday evening expect some delays.

Mainroad South Island Contracting LP is conducting maintenance in westbound lanes between 7 and 9 p.m.

The work will take place approximately 1.5 kilometres west of the four lane section on the West Shore. Westbound traffic will be stopped for periods of roughly five to seven minutes while repair work is underway.

Mainroad is asking drivers to exercise extreme caution and obey all construction signs as well as traffic control persons as the work area is confined and has poor sight lines.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Council briefs: Growth in urban parts of City outpacing neighbourhood centres
Next story
B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Just Posted

Lacrosse donation honours former Shawnigan RCMP constable’s memory

Truckload of lacrosse equipment heading to Kugluktuk

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

Council briefs: Growth in urban parts of City outpacing neighbourhood centres

Official Community Plan population projections on target overall

Grieving orca should inspire more than momentary sympathy

Action needed to help resident orcas to survive

Pic-A-Flic leaving Cook Street Village after 35 years

Development of corner looming, video rental business moving to Stadacona Centre

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Coroner says 80% of the deaths are men, and 71% are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Dive team continues search for missing man after fatal plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

Golf’s Canadian Amateur Championship comes to Vancouver Island

Duncan Meadows hosting in conjunction with Pheasant Glen

B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

WestJet subsidiary Swoop to launch service from Abbotsford to Las Vegas, and more

Breaking: RCMP close street as man barricades himself in Kamloops Denny’s

Kamloops Mounties close 500-block of Columbia Street; person barricaded in business.

Most Read