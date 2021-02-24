UPDATED: Sooke Road reopen after motor vehicle incident

Both lanes of Sooke Road have reopened after a motor vehicle incident Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were on scene at an incident in the 5200-block of Sooke Road around 6:20 a.m. Traffic was slowed to a single alternating lane.
Around 6:45 a.m. Emcon Services South Island Division posted an update that lanes had reopened and vehicle recovery was in progress. Delays may continue due to congestion.
Drive BC issued a warning Wednesday morning for slippery sections on Highway 14 between Cerantes and Kangaroo roads.
