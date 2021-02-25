Sooke Road will be down to a single lane Thursday night while crews work on a water main connection. (Pixabay stock image)

Sooke Road down to single lane for water main connection

Night work scheduled for Thursday, early Friday morning

Crews will be busy Thursday night at Colwood Corners.

A traffic advisory is warning motorists to avoid the area, or expect some delays, as the Capital Regional District is scheduled to install an underground water main connection at the intersection of Sooke Road and Colwood Crescent between 6 p.m. Feb. 25 and 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Work is scheduled to take place at night to limit disruption but the roadway will be down to a single lane in the work zone.

Traffic control personnel will be on site to direct road users.

Colwood

