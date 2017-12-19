UPDATE: Sooke Road now open

11,000 B.C. Hydro customers still without power in region

Sooke Road is now open in both directions after being closed for approximately three hours due to weather conditions and hydro lines down.

The closure began at Kangaroo Road, beginning at 8 a.m. this morning.

Sooke RCMP tweeted that the road conditions are still poor, and to give extra time and space while driving.

Karla Lowers, spokesperson for B.C. Hydro, says the weather is currently affecting 52,000 of their customers, 11,000 of which are without power in Greater Victoria.

They have been receiving calls since 4 a.m. this morning due to incidents such as hydro lines being down, car accidents and branches falling on power lines.

“All hands are on deck, and the crews are working hard to repair all the damage done from the snow,” said Lowers.

Lowers added if you see a Hydro line down, report it to B.C. Hydro and stay at least 10 metres back.

According to the Drive B.C. website, no detour routes are available, and there is no sign of when the road will re-open.

The next update scheduled is for 10 a.m., if you would like to stay up to date, visit drivebc.ca.

Sooke schools are also closed until tomorrow.

