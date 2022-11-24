Sooke Road to be closed for several hours after crash

One person sent to hospital after collision involving a cube van and a car

Sooke Road will be closed for the next few hours. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police have closed Sooke Road in both directions near the 3100 block as they investigate a crash that has sent one person to the hospital.

The collision happened between a cube van and a car, with the driver of the car being taken to hospital, according to Cpl. Nancy Saggar, spokesperson for West Shore RCMP. The man still has to be assessed before the extent of his injuries can be determined.

RCMP investigators are on the scene, near the end of the four-lane section of Highway 14 as you drive towards Sooke, and have closed the road in both directions, likely for several hours, said Saggar.

Saggar said drivers will have to find another route during the closure.

More to come.

