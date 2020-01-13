Sooke School District cancels bus service to Finlayson Arm Road due to winter weather

Sooke School District has cancelled bus service to Finlayson Road due to snowy conditions Monday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

The Sooke School District (SD62) has canceled bus service along Finlayson Arm Road due to snowy conditions Monday afternoon.

SD62 warns students and parents to travel carefully to and from schools.

“Due to these wintry conditions roads and sidewalks may be slippery,” states the district in a Facebook post. “Staff will monitor conditions overnight. Parents are encouraged to check Facebook, Twitter and our website for updates in the morning. We will strive to get our platforms updated as early as possible.”

Environment Canada says there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight Monday, with a low of -4 C and a wind chill dipping down to -11 C.

Tuesday is expected to have the same chance of flurries, and a wind chill of -12 C.

