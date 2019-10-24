Canadian geese mill about at Edward Milne Community School field. (Bruce Hogarth)

Sooke School District has a goose poop problem

Birds leave excrement everywhere on fields

A walk through Edward Milne Community School sports field, and you’ll quickly feel the squishy feel of bird dropping on the bottom of your shoes. It’s a scene repeated daily in almost every schoolyard in the region.

The Sooke School District, along with municipalities, have a goose poop problem.

ALSO READ: Feasting geese concern farmers

“It turns out that the poop has been an issue for a long time,” said Stephanie Sherlock, communications manager for Sooke School District.

“We have tried several different approaches to encourage the birds’ movement away from the field with little success.”

In the past, animal cutouts were placed in the field to scare the birds away but that didn’t work. More recently, lights were set up at each corner of the field designed to bother the geese, but that didn’t show any signs of resolving the issue as the geese population numbers didn’t change over a three-month period.

ALSO READ: Saanich hits bull’s-eye with new bylaw to control goose population

On average, adult geese excrete upwards of 900 grams per 24-hour period.

According to the Canadian Wildlife Service, the southern part of B.C. has an estimated 37,800 Canada geese. The geese in local parks are resident populations and not migratory geese that pass through the region every spring and fall.

In the 1960s and 1970s resident Canada geese were introduced to many areas of the south coast for hunting and to give people more opportunities to see them.

The school district doesn’t have the resources to keep up with wild animals and birds that frequent its fields and land surrounding schools, but would move to clean up the poopy mess if it posed a significant health threat to students.

“We are actively looking into a new solution, but so far we have not decided on the next step,” Sherlock said.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Thursday
Next story
‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are highly poisonous

Just Posted

Saanich Police, Victoria Fire searching for elderly man with Alzheimer’s

Police searching near Mount Douglas Beach, Cormorant Point and Balmacarra Beach

Get hired today at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

Oct. 24 event offers interviews and jobs on the spot

Free Esquimalt event celebrates tastes, experiences and cultures of Japan

Manga, sake, lolita fashion and more highlighted at 20th Japanese Cultural Fair

Experts warn against picking Vancouver Island’s magic mushrooms species

The commonly-seen mushroom can easily be mistaken for its deadly relatives

Galloping Goose closures start Monday for McKenzie interchange work

Detours in place on the trail from Oct. 28 to roughly Nov. 2.

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Oct. 22, 2019

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Since 2017, B.C. has trucked LNG to the handful of BC Ferries and Seaspan cargo ferries that use it

Trans Mountain pipeline could fund $500M a year in clean energy projects: Liberals

The Liberal government bought the existing pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

In the news: Cannabis, cucumbers and feral cats

Alberta to table its first budget this week

85-year-old woman perishes in house fire in Cumberland Wednesday

Police and fire personnel were called to the scene of a fire… Continue reading

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

Most Read