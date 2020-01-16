Sooke School District reinstates most bus services Thursday afternoon

All routes, except B12 for Port Renfrew Elementary, back on the road

Bus service has been restored to all routes, except B12 for Port Renfrew Elementary Thursday afternoon, according to Sooke School District. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Sooke School District (SD62) will be running most bus routes for students heading home in the afternoon.

UPDATE: School bus service in #sd62 resumes this afternoon with the exception of B12 (servicing Port Renfrew) pic.twitter.com/Ifkl3GP70F — School District #62 (@SD62_Sooke) January 16, 2020

All services will be restored to all schools with the exception of B12 for Port Renfrew Elementary.

“Please use extreme caution as it is very slippery out there,” said the District on its website.

For those who plan to pick up their children, the District reminds parents and guardians that school parking lots will be more congested due to piles of snow from their plows.

READ MORE: Victoria man offers rides to essential service workers after region hit with snow

ALSO READ: Saanich child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.