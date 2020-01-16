Bus service has been restored to all routes, except B12 for Port Renfrew Elementary Thursday afternoon, according to Sooke School District. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sooke School District reinstates most bus services Thursday afternoon

All routes, except B12 for Port Renfrew Elementary, back on the road

The Sooke School District (SD62) will be running most bus routes for students heading home in the afternoon.

All services will be restored to all schools with the exception of B12 for Port Renfrew Elementary.

“Please use extreme caution as it is very slippery out there,” said the District on its website.

For those who plan to pick up their children, the District reminds parents and guardians that school parking lots will be more congested due to piles of snow from their plows.

READ MORE: Victoria man offers rides to essential service workers after region hit with snow

ALSO READ: Saanich child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Collaborative effort removes salmon farms from BC coast
Next story
BMO sets up advisory council after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed at B.C. branch

Just Posted

VicPD seizes significant amount of drugs, loaded guns in three separate stings

Three separate busts over five months led to seizures, four individuals taken into custody

HWY 14 closed due to hydro lines

No information on when the highway will reopen

Victoria councillors want less criticism from VicPD in exchange for budget approval

Council tentatively approves four special constables on 2020 budget

‘We feel forgotten’: Colwood residents stranded inside seniors apartment due to uncleared snow

All of the 60 residents at Colwood Lodge are living with some sort of disability

Inclement weather forces closure of Sooke boardwalk

High winds bring down trees, damage boardwalk

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Island winter storms good news for Mount Washington

The resort received 46cm within the last 24 hours, for a total snowbase of 130 cm.

Artists hired to help in skull reconstruction in B.C. cold cases

3D-print of unidentified skull found in Chilliwack among 14 sent to New York Academy of the Arts

Most Read