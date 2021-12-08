Sooke School District reminds holidaying families of requirements for unvaccinated children

Parents should work with schools, teachers if children will be missing school while in quarantine

The Sooke School District is reminding families of the current travel requirements for students as the holiday travel season approaches.

In an email to families, SD62 said it will be following federal government guidelines around international travel.

Under the guidelines, unvaccinated travelers, including children, are not allowed to attend school for 14 days after their return to Canada.

Those post-return restrictions also apply to daycares and camps, places students may have contact with vulnerable persons, such as long-term care facilities; crowded indoor and outdoor settings, such as sporting events, and public transportation which does not allow for physical distancing.

The district said families planing international travel with unvaccinated children during the holidays should coordinate with their teachers and school before leaving Canada to ensure their children are able to stay on top of school work while away and while quarantining on their return, and it is the family’s responsibility to ensure all provincial and federal protocols are followed.

