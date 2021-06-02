Marlene Clifton says all Canadians need to learn the whole awful truth of residential schools. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Marlene Clifton says all Canadians need to learn the whole awful truth of residential schools. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Sooke School District responds to heartbreak of residential schools with learning opportunities

The Gazette offers some Indigenous learning resources for readers to start with

The Sooke School District has planned a week of recognition at its schools in response to the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation’s discovery of 215 unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops.

“We have come up with some opportunities in which we can connect, providing space for us to reflect upon the tragic history of residential schools and to continue the healing journey together,” superintendent Scott Stinson wrote in an email to parents.

Teachers will use age-appropriate resources to have discussions with students, to help them learn and respond. School flags will be lowered to half mast until June 8, for a total of 215 hours representing each of the children who were found. Students and teachers are encouraged to wear orange throughout the week to commemorate the tragedy.

Resources

Marlene Clifton, who we interviewed Monday said this tragic discovery needs to incite people to learn the painful truth of residential schools. Here are some resources to start with.

  • Read A Knock on the Door: The Essential History of Residential Schools, a compilation book from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission reports.
  • Listen to a podcast by Historica Canada that commemorates the stories and honours the survivors, their families, and communities. www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/residential-schools-podcast-series
  • Watch the Secret Path film or read the graphic novel. It tells the story of Chanie, a young boy who died in 1966 while trying to escape from a residential school. Chanie’s home was 400 miles away. He didn’t know that. He didn’t know where it was, or know how to find it. But like so many other kids, he tried. www.secretpath.ca
  • Read the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s reports and calls to action: nctr.ca
  • Read: Unsettling the Settler Within: Indian Residential Schools, Truth Telling, and Reconciliation in Canada, a book by Paulette Regan, a former residential-schools-claims manager. Regan argues non-Aboriginal Canadians must “undergo their own process of decolonization. They must relinquish the persistent myth of themselves as peacemakers and acknowledge the destructive legacy of a society that has stubbornly ignored and devalued Indigenous experience.”
  • Read an online overview of residential schools from the University of B.C.’s Indigenous Foundations program. indigenousfoundations.arts.ubc.ca/the_residential_school_system/

READ MORE: Gitksan grandmother says Canadians need to face the whole truth about residential schools

Why orange?

It comes from Orange Shirt Day that’s held annually on Sept. 30, to acknowledge the atrocities committed at residential schools in Canada. The original orange shirt was bought in 1973 by Phylis Webstad’s grandma for her first year at the Mission of Saint-Joseph residential school in Williams Lake. “I remember going to Robinson’s store and picking out a shiny orange shirt. It had string laced up in front, and was so bright and exciting,” Webster wrote.

“When I got to the Mission they stripped me and took away my clothes, including the orange shirt. I never wore it again. I didn’t understand why they wouldn’t give it back to me, it was mine!

“The colour orange has always reminded me of that, and how my feelings didn’t matter, how no one cared, and how I felt like I was worth nothing. All of us little children were crying and no one cared.”

Her story inspired the annual Orange Shirt Day, now also a national Day of Reconciliation.

READ MORE: B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Indigenousresidential schoolsSD62West Shore

Previous story
May showers avoided, June roller coaster expected in Vancouver Island weather
Next story
NACI says you can mix-and-match AstraZeneca, mRNA COVID vaccines

Just Posted

This stretch of Highway 14 on Parkinson Hill near Port Renfrew has been limited to one lane of traffic since a road washout in 2018. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Road closure near Port Renfrew delayed

Roadway has been narrowed since heavy rainfall caused slope to fail in 2018

A Victoria masseur has been charged with sexual assault after a survivor shared their story of an incident that happened at a Fort Street massage and reflexology business with police. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria masseur charged with sexual assault stemming from incident at Fort Street business

Other allegations of sexual assault against Ajesh Jacob reported since his arrest, police say

Marlene Clifton says all Canadians need to learn the whole awful truth of residential schools. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Sooke School District responds to heartbreak of residential schools with learning opportunities

The Gazette offers some Indigenous learning resources for readers to start with

Volunteers work on a past year’s poppy fund activities at the Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion on Gorge Road in Victoria. The provincial government announced $1.5 million in one-time funding for B.C. and Yukon legions on June 2 to help them stay open through the remainder of the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. government announces $1.5 million for struggling legions

Property tax exemption is what legions really need, Victoria branch says

Oak Bay police said they were in the park June 1, around 4:30 p.m. after a man died in the park. The death is not considered suspicious. (Google Maps)
Sudden death in Oak Bay park draws police response

Man’s death at Willows Park deemed not suspicious

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Are you taking part in this week’s Go By Bike Week?

Residents across Greater Victoria are on a roll this week as the… Continue reading

A man attends a climate change protest in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. A report by the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices says climate change will add more than $100 billion to Canada’s health-care costs by mid-century. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

Canadian Institute for Climate Choices report considered air quality, diseases and temperatures

Archbishop J. Michael Miller has formally apologized for the role of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver in the residential school system. (Archbishop J. Michael Miller/Facebook)
B.C. Catholic archbishop apologizes for ‘unquestionably wrong’ residential schools

Kamloops school where 215 children were found fell within historical border of Archdiocese of Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks players wore rainbow-coloured jerseys and matching Pride tape on their sticks for a game at Rogers Arena in 2018. (Vancouver Canucks photo/Twitter)
Task force shares ideas to help Canadian sports associations be more LGBTQ-inclusive

Canada’s Sport Inclusion Task Force launces website during Pride Month

Sunny day in May at the Crofton ferry terminal. (Photo by Don Bodger)
May showers avoided, June roller coaster expected in Vancouver Island weather

More days of sunshine and drier weather throughout the month

After 800 visitors were granted partial stays at BC Parks this summer in error, the ministry responsible is now saying sorry. (Black Press Media files)
BC Parks’ system grants 800 campsite bookings against provincial policy

The online portal granted numerous 1-night stays at campgrounds this August long weekend

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Redistributing B.C. forest licences a long-term project, Horgan says

$2.5 million payment to Interior first nation a ‘template’

Most Read