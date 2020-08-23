Sooke School District set to unveil back-to-school plans on Tuesday

Sooke School District 62 Trustee Ravi Parmar says the district will release plans on Aug. 25 for what students can expect when school re-opens on Sept. 10. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Sooke School District is set to unveil its plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

SD62 board chair Ravi Parmar spoke in a video published to social media on Friday explaining the Aug. 25 announcement would outline what rules will be in place when they walk into classrooms on Sept. 10.

In late July, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Education Minister Rob Fleming said students will be organized into “learning groups” made up of the same staff and students in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Students will be in groups of up to 120 for high school and up to 60 for younger grades.

Staff and students in middle school and high school must wear masks in “high traffic areas” such as buses, hallways and with anyone outside of their regular learning groups.

The rest of the details have been left to each school district to determine what is necessary.

“I’m nervous too, as this is something we have not gone through before,” said Parmar in the video. “But I stand here confident knowing that our staff … are working very hard with all of our partners to build a safe return to school plan.”

An online committee meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, in which parents, students and staff can tune in and virtually participate.

The meeting will be led by SD62 board trustee Bob Phillips after a presentation by SD62 superintendent Scott Stinson.

