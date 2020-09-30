Sooke seeks feedback on new building regulation bylaw

Sooke residents will get an opportunity to share their views on a new building regulation bylaw later this month.

To ensure residents, builders, and developers are informed of the new requirements and have an opportunity to provide input, the district is launching a public engagement period that will include a survey (available until Oct. 15) and a virtual dialogue session.

Key areas of change include B.C. Energy Step Code, B.C. Building Code, B.C. Building Act and security deposits.

Before taking the survey, people are encouraged to visit the district website for more information.

In addition to the online survey, a virtual online meeting will take place Oct. 22, from 6 to 7 p.m., with staff presenting an overview of the changes and providing an opportunity to answer questions. Advanced registration is required. To register, please email corp@sooke.ca or call 250-642-1634. The deadline to register is Oct. 21.

The results from this community engagement period, along with the draft building bylaw, will be presented to council in November.

Questions regarding the survey, virtual meeting or the draft bylaw can be emailed to building@sooke.ca or contact municipal staff by phone at 250-642-1634.



