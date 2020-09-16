Lot A on Wadams Way in Sooke. The District of Sooke has approved a seniors’ complex project for the property. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke seniors’ project approved by council

Project includes 76 affordable housing units and recreation centre

The District of Sooke has taken a step to develop a seniors’ complex on Lot A.

Sooke council approved the project Monday.

The complex will include up to 76 affordable housing renting units for people over 55, plus a seniors’ centre on the ground floor for socializing and recreation. The project will also include space for youth programming.

READ MORE: Sooke eyes talks with CRD for Lot A development

READ MORE: Lot A plan presented to Sooke council

“This is another major step forward in developing Lot A providing long-overdue essential residential and services for elders in our community,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

The Sooke Region Communities Health Network will develop and operate the complex once completed.

The $22-million project is expected to be funded primarily through federal and provincial infrastructure grants, B.C. Housing Corp., and community fundraising. District funds are designated from the Sooke Seniors Drop-In Society and casino funds.

District officials say no contractual commitments will be made until the necessary funding is in place.

“This is an exciting opportunity,” said Mary Dunn, president of the Sooke Region Communities Health Network.

“We are very pleased to be collaborating with the Sooke Seniors Drop-In Centre Society to develop this project.”

The society has worked tirelessly for more than 10 years to develop a seniors’ centre.

“We are looking forward to putting a shovel in the ground,” society president Carol Pinalski said.

In 2016 the district bought Lot A, a two-hectare piece of land on Wadams Way between Anna Marie and Townsend roads, to house a new state-of-the-art library and other public amenities. Construction of the library will start soon.


